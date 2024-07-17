Spotlight on Honeywell Intl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in HON usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Honeywell Intl. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 55% being bullish and 33% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $263,712, and there was a single call, worth $34,600.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $230.0 for Honeywell Intl over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Honeywell Intl stands at 246.5, with a total volume reaching 821.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Honeywell Intl, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.9 $12.8 $12.9 $230.00 $41.3K 261 107 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $13.2 $12.7 $12.95 $230.00 $38.3K 261 77 HON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $13.0 $12.3 $12.83 $230.00 $38.3K 261 0 HON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.9 $17.3 $17.3 $210.00 $34.6K 232 0 HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $12.7 $11.8 $12.44 $230.00 $31.0K 261 30

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Honeywell Intl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Honeywell Intl Currently trading with a volume of 830,673, the HON's price is up by 0.89%, now at $220.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Honeywell Intl

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $220.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl with a target price of $220.

