Spotlight on Home Depot: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $846,001, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $349,962.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $315.0 to $420.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Home Depot stands at 229.14, with a total volume reaching 868.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Home Depot, situated within the strike price corridor from $315.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $53.8 $49.7 $51.0 $420.00 $765.0K 0 150 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.55 $3.6 $3.55 $390.00 $164.6K 164 467 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $51.45 $51.05 $51.45 $340.00 $72.0K 1.2K 31 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $372.50 $53.7K 35 3 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $43.35 $42.7 $43.35 $340.00 $43.3K 98 10

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Home Depot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Home Depot's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 903,172, the price of HD is down by -0.1%, reaching $382.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. What The Experts Say On Home Depot

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $383.3333333333333.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $360. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $430. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Home Depot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

