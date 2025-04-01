Spotlight on On Holding: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on On Holding. Our analysis of options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $2,009,531, and 8 were calls, valued at $338,180.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $52.5 for On Holding over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for On Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of On Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.5 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

On Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.19 $1.91 $2.12 $43.00 $459.4K 4.3K 2.1K ONON PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.93 $1.86 $1.93 $43.00 $193.0K 4.3K 3.2K ONON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.8 $42.50 $191.5K 592 1.3K ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.35 $37.50 $187.9K 554 432 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $42.50 $178.8K 592 838

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding On Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is On Holding Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,443,073, the price of ONON is down by -2.78%, reaching $42.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Expert Opinions on On Holding

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $44. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on On Holding with a target price of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $67. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on On Holding with a target price of $66.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for On Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ONON

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for ONON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.