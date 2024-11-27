Spotlight on Hims & Hers Health: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $267,231, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,381,538.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $30.00 $322.6K 3.8K 1.3K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.5 $20.3 $21.02 $15.00 $210.2K 393 204 HIMS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $7.9 $7.7 $7.8 $22.50 $154.4K 492 401 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $32.00 $120.0K 2.5K 2.3K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.0 $11.7 $11.7 $25.00 $93.6K 3.3K 96

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health With a trading volume of 21,362,792, the price of HIMS is down by -0.54%, reaching $30.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now. Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $21. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $28. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $28. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $18. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.