Spotlight on Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT).

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HLT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $552,410, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $39,900.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $210.0 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hilton Worldwide Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HLT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.6 $2.3 $2.34 $180.00 $222.8K 78 959 HLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.35 $2.25 $2.28 $180.00 $80.6K 78 1.3K HLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.7 $2.15 $2.25 $180.00 $56.1K 78 2.0K HLT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.1 $2.05 $2.06 $180.00 $43.8K 78 2.7K HLT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $21.0 $18.9 $19.95 $210.00 $39.9K 124 0

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates nearly 1.2 million rooms across its more than 20 brands serving the premium economy scale through luxury segments. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands, representing 28% and 19%, respectively, of the company's total rooms, as of Dec. 31, 2023. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Spark, Tru, Tempo, and LivSmart, as well as a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels and acquisitions of Nomad and Graduate Hotels. Managed and franchised hotels represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

In light of the recent options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,255,842, the price of HLT is down by -1.69%, reaching $203.61. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Hilton Worldwide Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $224.66666666666666.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, maintaining a target price of $228. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $216. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, targeting a price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

