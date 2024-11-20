Spotlight on HCA Healthcare: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 8 options trades for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) summing a total amount of $532,222.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 637,251.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $315.0 to $335.0 for HCA Healthcare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HCA Healthcare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HCA Healthcare's whale trades within a strike price range from $315.0 to $335.0 in the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $325.00 $215.7K 86 262 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $330.00 $139.7K 97 150 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.7 $9.7 $9.7 $330.00 $95.9K 97 259 HCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $18.4 $18.3 $18.4 $335.00 $80.9K 2 36 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.2 $7.2 $315.00 $72.7K 410 222

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of June 2024, the firm owned and operated 188 hospitals, 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with HCA Healthcare, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is HCA Healthcare Standing Right Now? With a volume of 505,703, the price of HCA is down -1.79% at $329.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What The Experts Say On HCA Healthcare

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $401.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $395. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $392. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for HCA Healthcare, targeting a price of $420. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on HCA Healthcare, maintaining a target price of $400. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on HCA Healthcare, maintaining a target price of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HCA Healthcare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.