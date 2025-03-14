Spotlight on Goldman Sachs Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 80 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $2,586,104, and 42 are calls, for a total amount of $2,870,190.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $700.0 for Goldman Sachs Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.9 $51.25 $51.3 $560.00 $1.0M 254 225 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $68.9 $66.95 $68.9 $550.00 $261.2K 56 38 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $28.05 $27.45 $28.05 $545.00 $148.6K 178 65 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $70.5 $68.0 $70.5 $470.00 $141.0K 0 40 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $65.15 $63.35 $63.35 $600.00 $95.7K 153 18

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Group With a volume of 1,655,193, the price of GS is up 3.0% at $540.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $689.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $720. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $659.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

