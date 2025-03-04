Spotlight on Goldman Sachs Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 109 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 55 are puts, totaling $5,655,452, and 54 are calls, amounting to $3,798,684.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $800.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.45 $62.55 $63.0 $580.00 $233.1K 441 374 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.25 $13.75 $13.75 $340.00 $171.8K 5 214 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $24.65 $24.2 $24.56 $525.00 $159.8K 220 65 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $49.15 $47.05 $49.15 $600.00 $152.3K 162 32 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $29.0 $28.85 $29.0 $575.00 $150.8K 141 10

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,885,086, the price of GS is down -5.33% at $573.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $720.0.

