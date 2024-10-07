Spotlight on Goldman Sachs Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Goldman Sachs Gr. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $219,664, and 7 were calls, valued at $304,889.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $460.0 and $550.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Goldman Sachs Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Goldman Sachs Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $460.0 to $550.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $497.50 $77.0K 129 172 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.7 $10.5 $10.7 $500.00 $54.5K 2.7K 78 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.15 $20.35 $20.6 $460.00 $47.3K 12 0 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.62 $0.61 $0.61 $550.00 $41.9K 4.0K 696 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $8.45 $7.75 $7.91 $497.50 $40.0K 403 53

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 146,068, the price of GS is up by 0.69%, reaching $498.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $524.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $577. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $472.

