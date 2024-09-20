Spotlight on Goldman Sachs Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,543, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $544,575.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $550.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $110.65 $104.65 $108.1 $400.00 $162.1K 1.7K 0 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $39.0 $38.35 $39.0 $465.00 $78.0K 444 21 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $54.4 $53.05 $54.0 $450.00 $75.6K 689 14 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $36.35 $35.7 $35.7 $465.00 $71.4K 123 4 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.65 $10.45 $10.52 $490.00 $51.5K 314 151

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,064,563, the price of GS is down by -0.93%, reaching $499.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $472.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $472.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

