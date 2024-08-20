Spotlight on Goldman Sachs Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $336,890 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $221,479.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $510.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $510.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $26.8 $26.5 $26.5 $500.00 $132.5K 693 0 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.1 $16.9 $16.9 $500.00 $104.7K 211 137 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $25.85 $25.6 $25.79 $510.00 $64.5K 77 45 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $25.95 $25.55 $25.82 $510.00 $64.4K 77 70 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.1 $16.9 $16.9 $500.00 $54.0K 211 68

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Gr Trading volume stands at 746,126, with GS's price down by -0.66%, positioned at $501.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $530.5.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $500. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $561.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

