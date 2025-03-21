Spotlight on GEO Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GEO Group (NYSE:GEO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for GEO Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,398, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $698,101.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $40.0 for GEO Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GEO Group options trades today is 4027.43 with a total volume of 4,179.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GEO Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

GEO Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.6 $6.1 $6.2 $27.00 $254.2K 8.6K 435 GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $25.00 $168.5K 845 130 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $25.00 $70.0K 7.0K 400 GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.4 $3.4 $25.00 $68.0K 7.0K 200 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.1 $0.95 $1.1 $35.00 $55.0K 1.2K 500

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

In light of the recent options history for GEO Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GEO Group With a volume of 857,146, the price of GEO is down -2.01% at $28.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days. What The Experts Say On GEO Group

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jones Trading continues to hold a Buy rating for GEO Group, targeting a price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jones Trading keeps a Buy rating on GEO Group with a target price of $55. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jones Trading lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GEO Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

