Spotlight on Generac Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Generac Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $156,457, and 14 were calls, valued at $805,827.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $200.0 for Generac Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Generac Hldgs stands at 262.08, with a total volume reaching 3,455.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Generac Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.5 $23.5 $26.7 $200.00 $106.8K 79 0 GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.9 $8.0 $8.85 $167.50 $87.9K 83 100 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.4 $11.1 $11.19 $170.00 $81.6K 437 88 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.7 $10.3 $10.6 $170.00 $74.2K 437 159 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.4 $6.6 $6.6 $167.50 $65.0K 83 205

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Generac Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Generac Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,218,455, the price of GNRC is up by 0.7%, reaching $172.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Generac Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $175.0.

