Spotlight on GE Aero: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Aero. Our analysis of options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $751,503, and 4 were calls, valued at $202,230.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $165.0 to $250.0 for GE Aero during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aero options trades today is 1928.75 with a total volume of 5,107.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aero's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.05 $13.0 $13.05 $170.00 $177.4K 646 517 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.4 $23.25 $23.25 $165.00 $120.9K 887 72 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.2 $13.0 $13.04 $170.00 $100.4K 646 517 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $11.9 $11.5 $11.7 $170.00 $76.4K 646 165 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.95 $11.45 $11.8 $170.00 $64.7K 646 100

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aero, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GE Aero With a trading volume of 2,573,251, the price of GE is down by -0.22%, reaching $161.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Expert Opinions on GE Aero

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $198.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on GE Aero with a target price of $190. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $205. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on GE Aero with a target price of $200.

