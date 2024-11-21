Spotlight on Gap: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Gap (NYSE:GAP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GAP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Gap. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $145,250, and 4 are calls, amounting to $135,267.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $19.5 to $24.0 for Gap over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gap options trades today is 835.88 with a total volume of 2,437.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gap's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.5 to $24.0 over the last 30 days.

Gap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.89 $0.82 $0.89 $19.50 $44.5K 603 503 GAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $0.89 $0.62 $0.89 $23.00 $44.5K 328 0 GAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.4 $24.00 $39.4K 24 75 GAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $1.04 $0.77 $0.9 $22.50 $35.1K 1.0K 407 GAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.15 $22.00 $31.9K 105 77

About Gap

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,500 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises about 1,000 more in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Gap, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Gap Currently trading with a volume of 4,813,202, the GAP's price is up by 2.96%, now at $21.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Gap

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Gap with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Gap, maintaining a target price of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Gap with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

