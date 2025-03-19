Spotlight on Futu Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $46,700, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $649,669.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $155.0 for Futu Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $125.00 $172.0K 1.0K 431 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.4 $3.15 $3.18 $125.00 $92.8K 1.0K 1.2K FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $2.14 $1.95 $2.14 $122.00 $74.2K 503 361 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.97 $1.67 $1.9 $120.00 $56.4K 1.1K 430 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.35 $10.7 $10.9 $110.00 $54.5K 273 50

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Futu Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Futu Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,132,833, the price of FUTU is up 1.74% at $116.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Futu Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Futu Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Futu Hldgs, targeting a price of $136.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.