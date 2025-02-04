Spotlight on Futu Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $522,000, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $756,490.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.0 to $118.05 for Futu Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Hldgs options trades today is 398.36 with a total volume of 3,252.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $92.0 to $118.05 over the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.95 $34.8 $34.8 $118.05 $522.0K 0 150 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $7.5 $7.2 $7.47 $92.00 $108.6K 258 186 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.0 $4.95 $4.95 $115.00 $74.2K 64 169 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.65 $4.85 $115.00 $72.7K 64 319 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.5 $4.75 $115.00 $71.2K 64 469

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,948,374, the price of FUTU is up by 3.08%, reaching $95.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

