Spotlight on Futu Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 88 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $276,880 and 82, calls, for a total amount of $6,684,151.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $120.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Hldgs options trades today is 496.44 with a total volume of 115,062.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $38.0 $36.15 $38.0 $65.00 $893.0K 645 604 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.9 $7.05 $7.89 $115.00 $513.1K 1 0 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $13.2 $12.85 $12.85 $90.00 $447.1K 61 1.2K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.0 $13.0 $14.0 $100.00 $419.4K 2.0K 521 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $20.25 $19.5 $19.5 $80.00 $194.9K 1.3K 939

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,475,277, with FUTU's price up by 19.32%, positioned at $102.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Futu Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Futu Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

