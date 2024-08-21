Spotlight on Futu Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FUTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Futu Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $478,700, and 6 are calls, amounting to $266,350.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $58.0 to $110.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $58.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $70.00 $220.0K 1.1K 300 FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.4 $11.1 $11.1 $70.00 $111.0K 1.1K 100 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $58.00 $65.4K 48 400 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $58.00 $61.0K 48 255 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $58.00 $55.7K 48 515

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Futu Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,391,652, the FUTU's price is up by 4.96%, now at $62.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Futu Hldgs with a target price of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Futu Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

