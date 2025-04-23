Spotlight on Freeport-McMoRan: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $315,886 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $514,872.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $45.0 for Freeport-McMoRan during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.86 $2.84 $2.86 $36.00 $237.0K 9.3K 3.2K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.86 $2.85 $2.86 $36.00 $96.9K 9.3K 3.6K FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.64 $1.61 $1.64 $34.00 $82.0K 1.2K 553 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.35 $30.00 $62.6K 4.7K 273 FCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.97 $1.95 $1.96 $31.00 $40.7K 816 293

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 10,382,521, with FCX's price up by 4.9%, positioned at $35.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Freeport-McMoRan

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $43.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Freeport-McMoRan with a target price of $42. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $51. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $40. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $45. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wolfe Research upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $39.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Freeport-McMoRan options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for FCX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

