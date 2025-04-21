Spotlight on Freeport-McMoRan: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,276,896 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,471,539.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Freeport-McMoRan stands at 2495.91, with a total volume reaching 14,028.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Freeport-McMoRan, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $8.0 $7.65 $7.8 $35.00 $482.8K 14.8K 619 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $40.00 $310.1K 1.1K 1.0K FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.33 $1.18 $1.33 $31.00 $266.0K 6.6K 2.0K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.8 $3.25 $3.8 $37.00 $266.0K 927 0 FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $37.00 $215.6K 927 1.5K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Freeport-McMoRan, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Freeport-McMoRan

Currently trading with a volume of 7,494,134, the FCX's price is up by 0.15%, now at $32.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan with a target price of $40. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wolfe Research upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $39. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $51. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Freeport-McMoRan with a target price of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Freeport-McMoRan options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for FCX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FCX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.