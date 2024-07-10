Spotlight on Ford Motor: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $176,998, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $481,555.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.17 and $14.82 for Ford Motor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.17 to $14.82 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.66 $0.64 $0.65 $12.17 $125.3K 106.1K 251 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.49 $0.43 $0.49 $14.82 $98.2K 14.7K 218 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $9.82 $85.4K 4.0K 0 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.89 $0.88 $0.88 $12.82 $70.4K 32.7K 866 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $0.16 $0.15 $0.16 $13.00 $63.0K 23.4K 1.7K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

In light of the recent options history for Ford Motor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 26,176,295, with F's price up by 1.98%, positioned at $13.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ford Motor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.