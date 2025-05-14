Spotlight on First Solar: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $423,473, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $5,036,829.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $300.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $47.95 $45.0 $47.0 $150.00 $3.0M 3.9K 891 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $65.25 $65.2 $65.2 $130.00 $189.0K 387 29 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $22.6 $21.35 $22.6 $170.00 $140.0K 79 70 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $35.3 $33.85 $35.2 $155.00 $105.9K 75 30 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $26.0 $24.5 $24.5 $165.00 $98.0K 1.3K 43

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar

Currently trading with a volume of 2,655,244, the FSLR's price is down by -0.88%, now at $189.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform May 2025 Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Buy

