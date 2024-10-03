Spotlight on Ferrari: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RACE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Ferrari. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $150,500, and 7 calls, totaling $332,726.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $580.0 for Ferrari over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ferrari options trades today is 45.0 with a total volume of 209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ferrari's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Ferrari Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RACE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $31.5 $28.7 $30.1 $480.00 $150.5K 88 50 RACE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.4 $20.0 $20.51 $580.00 $61.5K 21 50 RACE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $31.4 $29.4 $29.4 $480.00 $55.8K 0 19 RACE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $22.6 $22.5 $22.6 $500.00 $51.9K 0 42 RACE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.2 $42.9 $44.5 $460.00 $44.4K 71 10

About Ferrari

Ferrari engineers and manufactures some of the world's most expensive exotic sports cars. The Ferrari brand is synonymous with Formula One racing, exclusivity, Italian design, and state-of-the-art technology. Ferrari also has a captive finance company that provides funding for dealers and clients. In 2023, Europe, Middle East, and Africa accounted for 48% of revenue, the Americas was 30%, China was 10%, and the rest of Asia was 12%.

In light of the recent options history for Ferrari, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Ferrari Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 323,798, the RACE's price is down by -1.55%, now at $450.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ferrari options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

