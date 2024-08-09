Spotlight on FedEx: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FDX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for FedEx. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $151,347, and 4 are calls, amounting to $323,217.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $300.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FedEx's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FedEx's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

FedEx 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $21.65 $21.0 $21.0 $280.00 $210.0K 605 0 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.55 $16.05 $16.05 $300.00 $62.5K 90 39 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.15 $9.95 $10.0 $270.00 $50.0K 950 144 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $16.4 $16.0 $16.36 $280.00 $36.0K 1.3K 228 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.4 $16.35 $16.35 $280.00 $32.7K 1.3K 531

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of FedEx Currently trading with a volume of 524,147, the FDX's price is down by -0.97%, now at $275.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

