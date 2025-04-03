Spotlight on Exxon Mobil: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,195,940 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $356,232.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $120.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 3664.28 with a total volume of 10,170.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $110.00 $306.0K 12.0K 1.9K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $115.00 $223.0K 816 19 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.2 $7.2 $110.00 $169.9K 5.1K 236 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.95 $2.77 $2.76 $110.00 $121.2K 12.0K 996 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $0.69 $0.68 $0.68 $111.00 $108.8K 231 1.7K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil

Currently trading with a volume of 8,876,468, the XOM's price is down by -4.02%, now at $113.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $134.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $138. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $129.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for XOM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

