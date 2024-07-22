Spotlight on Exxon Mobil: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 90% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $512,752, and 3 were calls, valued at $119,195.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $120.00 $124.5K 560 109 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.84 $115.00 $115.4K 9.8K 704 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.8 $3.8 $3.8 $115.00 $114.0K 9.8K 304 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $120.00 $49.0K 560 9 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.55 $15.3 $15.3 $100.00 $47.4K 2.3K 10

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,546,638, the price of XOM is down by -1.21%, reaching $114.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.