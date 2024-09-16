Spotlight on Enphase Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $460,945, and 5 are calls, amounting to $219,919.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $185.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Enphase Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Enphase Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.2 $7.95 $8.2 $90.00 $246.0K 127 300 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $29.7 $29.2 $29.7 $130.00 $112.9K 62 38 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.6 $10.4 $10.45 $105.00 $82.5K 454 82 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.25 $9.05 $10.0 $105.00 $45.0K 327 15 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.85 $12.55 $12.69 $185.00 $38.9K 562 32

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy Trading volume stands at 1,216,940, with ENPH's price up by 2.23%, positioned at $112.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

