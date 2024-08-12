Spotlight on EMCOR Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EME, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for EMCOR Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $227,120, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $318,254.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $370.0 to $390.0 for EMCOR Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for EMCOR Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across EMCOR Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $370.0 to $390.0, over the past month.

EMCOR Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $39.3 $38.8 $39.3 $370.00 $70.7K 3 44 EME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.3 $39.1 $39.1 $370.00 $54.7K 3 58 EME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $39.0 $38.5 $39.0 $370.00 $54.6K 3 0 EME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.9 $23.9 $23.9 $390.00 $47.8K 26 85 EME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.7 $38.6 $39.2 $370.00 $47.0K 3 26

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Inc is a specialty contractor in the United States and a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. Its services are provided to a broad range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries. The company's operating subsidiaries are organized into reportable segments: United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. Geographically the majority of revenue is generated from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of EMCOR Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of EMCOR Group With a volume of 108,975, the price of EME is down -0.24% at $354.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days. What The Experts Say On EMCOR Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $430.0.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on EMCOR Group, maintaining a target price of $430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

