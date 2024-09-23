Spotlight on Eli Lilly: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $77,554, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,136,535.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $430.0 to $960.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $476.95 $470.95 $474.8 $450.00 $474.8K 0 0 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $55.5 $53.75 $55.5 $930.00 $210.9K 26 38 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $13.15 $11.0 $11.0 $920.00 $111.1K 262 20 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.5 $7.85 $9.5 $960.00 $95.0K 683 200 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.1 $1.75 $1.75 $950.00 $52.5K 1.2K 278

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Eli Lilly Currently trading with a volume of 156,502, the LLY's price is down by -0.22%, now at $919.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1007.2.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $885. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $1106. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $1060. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $885.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

