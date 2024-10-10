Spotlight on e.l.f. Beauty: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ELF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for e.l.f. Beauty. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $110,585, and 7 calls, totaling $256,796.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $190.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $100.00 $110.5K 1.5K 900 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.8 $24.0 $24.24 $130.00 $50.8K 184 47 ELF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $6.8 $6.4 $6.64 $102.00 $48.6K 506 308 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.8 $14.5 $14.7 $110.00 $36.7K 148 50 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.9 $24.1 $24.22 $130.00 $31.4K 184 20

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of e.l.f. Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

e.l.f. Beauty's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,755,275, with ELF's price up by 2.02%, positioned at $107.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. Expert Opinions on e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $179.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

