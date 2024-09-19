Spotlight on Duolingo: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Duolingo.

Looking at options history for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,400 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $460,298.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $330.0 for Duolingo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Duolingo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Duolingo's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.0 $12.7 $12.7 $300.00 $203.0K 132 4 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $14.4 $12.9 $13.9 $330.00 $139.0K 1 100 DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $22.7 $19.1 $20.88 $240.00 $41.7K 228 23 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $40.0 $37.9 $40.0 $220.00 $40.0K 236 0 DUOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $20.2 $17.3 $18.95 $270.00 $37.9K 2 50

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Duolingo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Duolingo With a volume of 122,338, the price of DUOL is up 4.58% at $261.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Duolingo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $260.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Duolingo with a target price of $250. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Duolingo with a target price of $271.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Duolingo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.