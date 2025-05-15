Spotlight on Doximity: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Doximity.

Looking at options history for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $613,051 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $67,771.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $65.0 for Doximity over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Doximity options trades today is 885.6 with a total volume of 2,211.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Doximity's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Doximity 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.5 $6.55 $50.00 $102.8K 1.2K 260 DOCS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $50.00 $66.0K 1.2K 100 DOCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.8 $9.0 $55.00 $45.0K 745 200 DOCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.8 $9.0 $55.00 $45.0K 745 150 DOCS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $8.8 $8.9 $55.00 $44.5K 745 50

About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

In light of the recent options history for Doximity, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Doximity

Currently trading with a volume of 2,141,140, the DOCS's price is up by 0.46%, now at $59.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Doximity

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $65.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Doximity, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Doximity, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Doximity options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DOCS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

