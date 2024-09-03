Spotlight on DexCom: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DXCM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for DexCom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $213,146, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $154,020.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $135.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DexCom stands at 567.88, with a total volume reaching 2,675.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DexCom, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.9 $9.7 $9.7 $70.00 $96.9K 438 224 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.95 $0.55 $0.89 $70.00 $56.4K 2.0K 1.0K DXCM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $62.9 $61.8 $62.41 $135.00 $37.4K 37 6 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.85 $70.00 $36.8K 2.0K 439 DXCM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.5 $10.4 $10.5 $70.00 $31.5K 339 5

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DexCom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of DexCom Currently trading with a volume of 3,961,087, the DXCM's price is up by 4.3%, now at $72.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days. What The Experts Say On DexCom

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.66666666666667.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $82. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $90. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DexCom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.