Spotlight on Devon Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $571,117 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $213,626.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $47.5 for Devon Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Devon Energy options trades today is 734.88 with a total volume of 2,107.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Devon Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $47.5 over the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.6 $45.00 $184.6K 316 386 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $42.50 $144.6K 878 274 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.75 $5.8 $37.50 $117.7K 320 204 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $45.00 $72.3K 316 33 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.25 $40.00 $59.3K 7 114

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,148,894, the DVN's price is down by -0.39%, now at $38.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

