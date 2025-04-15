Spotlight on Delta Air Lines: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Delta Air Lines.

Looking at options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $790,771 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $435,680.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.0 to $55.0 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.75 $6.8 $42.00 $342.9K 4.0K 376 DAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $2.04 $1.99 $2.04 $40.00 $137.3K 9.9K 694 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.05 $6.4 $6.85 $42.00 $124.6K 1.2K 202 DAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $1.52 $1.24 $1.52 $41.00 $121.6K 263 801 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.15 $42.00 $100.8K 2.4K 321

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,036,871, the price of DAL is up by 2.36%, reaching $41.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Delta Air Lines

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $51.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $62. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Delta Air Lines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DAL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral

