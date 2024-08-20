Spotlight on Delta Air Lines: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $557,856, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $341,810.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $50.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 1132.09 with a total volume of 5,276.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.45 $42.00 $116.1K 1.5K 180 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $43.00 $79.5K 2.2K 571 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.23 $1.21 $1.23 $41.00 $76.2K 2.6K 681 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $35.00 $60.5K 1.0K 200 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.65 $4.5 $4.6 $43.00 $57.9K 2.2K 697

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Delta Air Lines With a trading volume of 4,001,531, the price of DAL is down by -0.86%, reaching $40.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.