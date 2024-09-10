Spotlight on Dell Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,602,693, and 10 are calls, amounting to $780,585.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $165.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1268.56 with a total volume of 7,000.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.85 $17.7 $17.8 $100.00 $315.4K 1.1K 178 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $29.15 $28.35 $29.12 $135.00 $256.2K 3.3K 97 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.25 $17.8 $17.9 $100.00 $196.9K 1.1K 402 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $35.5 $35.5 $35.5 $80.00 $177.5K 24 4 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $23.7 $23.55 $23.55 $125.00 $160.1K 2.9K 150

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,304,776, the DELL's price is up by 0.97%, now at $106.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $151.6.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $158. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $150. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $150. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

