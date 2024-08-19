Spotlight on Dell Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $4,357,890, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $3,418,861.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $165.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.3 $16.3 $16.4 $100.00 $4.1M 525 2.5K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $14.7 $13.6 $14.15 $100.00 $707.5K 1.0K 503 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.2 $13.9 $14.1 $115.00 $703.5K 1.1K 505 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.8 $11.0 $12.8 $165.00 $237.5K 359 186 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $14.2 $13.7 $14.15 $100.00 $141.5K 1.0K 604

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Dell Technologies Trading volume stands at 5,774,124, with DELL's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $111.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $138.8.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $142. In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $97. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $160. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $155. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.