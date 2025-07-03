Spotlight on DeFi Development: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DFDV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for DeFi Development.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $415,876.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $25.0 for DeFi Development over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DeFi Development's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DeFi Development's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.5 to $25.0, over the past month.

DeFi Development 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DFDV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $13.6 $10.3 $10.6 $25.00 $97.0K 121 95 DFDV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.3 $3.9 $4.3 $25.00 $90.3K 962 210 DFDV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $7.0 $7.5 $25.00 $62.2K 522 377 DFDV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.5 $14.1 $15.0 $25.00 $48.0K 19 32 DFDV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $6.9 $7.5 $25.00 $35.2K 522 157

About DeFi Development

DeFi Development Corp is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DeFi Development, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DeFi Development

With a volume of 2,047,894, the price of DFDV is up 2.26% at $20.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DeFi Development

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DeFi Development options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

