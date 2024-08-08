Spotlight on Deckers Outdoor: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deckers Outdoor.

Looking at options history for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 10% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,575 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $331,042.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $875.0 to $930.0 for Deckers Outdoor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deckers Outdoor options trades today is 118.25 with a total volume of 495.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deckers Outdoor's big money trades within a strike price range of $875.0 to $930.0 over the last 30 days.

Deckers Outdoor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $19.6 $19.6 $19.6 $875.00 $58.8K 219 56 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $19.4 $18.4 $19.4 $875.00 $54.3K 219 28 DECK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $6.1 $3.7 $4.65 $905.00 $45.8K 141 100 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $875.00 $43.4K 219 122 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $16.0 $15.3 $16.0 $875.00 $43.2K 219 173

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Majority of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Majority of its sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It has structured their reporting around six segments which inlcudes the wholesale operations of specific brands like UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Other brands, alongside a segment focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

In light of the recent options history for Deckers Outdoor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Deckers Outdoor Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 130,875, the price of DECK is up by 3.65%, reaching $874.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deckers Outdoor

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1075.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Deckers Outdoor with a target price of $1090. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $1075. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $1225. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Deckers Outdoor with a target price of $887.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deckers Outdoor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

