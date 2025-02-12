Spotlight on Datadog: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,030, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $239,221.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $155.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 1409.14 with a total volume of 1,837.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.34 $150.00 $42.5K 1.3K 217 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.32 $150.00 $40.4K 1.3K 106 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $142.00 $37.5K 1.9K 87 DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.32 $150.00 $35.6K 1.3K 586 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.85 $11.55 $12.0 $150.00 $33.6K 4.2K 28

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 342,773, the DDOG's price is up by 0.21%, now at $145.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

