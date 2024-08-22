Spotlight on Datadog: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $643,102 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $594,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $145.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.45 $7.35 $7.4 $110.00 $296.0K 2.5K 400 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $117.00 $234.2K 40 710 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.98 $2.92 $2.98 $145.00 $118.6K 697 398 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.9 $6.75 $6.75 $125.00 $101.2K 276 150 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $110.00 $59.1K 1.3K 183

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,546,112, the DDOG's price is down by -0.12%, now at $117.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Datadog with a target price of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $125. An analyst from BTIG has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $143. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Datadog with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

