Spotlight on Danaher: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $675,331 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,751,865.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $340.0 for Danaher during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Danaher options trades today is 552.21 with a total volume of 12,900.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Danaher's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Danaher Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.5 $10.4 $10.4 $280.00 $158.0K 1.6K 579 DHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $10.4 $10.1 $10.4 $280.00 $144.5K 1.6K 792 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.6 $9.2 $10.4 $280.00 $132.0K 1.6K 993 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.3 $18.6 $19.3 $260.00 $115.8K 617 60 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $18.6 $19.0 $260.00 $114.0K 617 120

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Current Position of Danaher With a trading volume of 2,617,178, the price of DHR is up by 3.38%, reaching $276.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. What The Experts Say On Danaher

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $300.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Danaher with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

