Spotlight on CVS Health: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for CVS Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $2,588,137, and 3 are calls, amounting to $316,330.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $70.0 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CVS Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CVS Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.85 $9.25 $10.3 $67.50 $2.0M 38 2.0K CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.6 $2.55 $2.6 $67.50 $259.7K 8.6K 84 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.6 $65.00 $103.5K 4.3K 1.1K CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.6 $11.15 $11.6 $67.50 $90.4K 12 78 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $65.00 $85.1K 4.3K 503

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

In light of the recent options history for CVS Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,011,865, with CVS's price up by 1.02%, positioned at $65.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $81. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Leerink Partners upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $75. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $76. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $73.

