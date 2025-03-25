Spotlight on CrowdStrike Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 57 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $780,845, and 44 were calls, valued at $3,163,809.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $450.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 595.65, with a total volume reaching 13,283.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.5 $33.25 $34.07 $390.00 $187.4K 1.1K 222 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $43.35 $42.7 $42.7 $360.00 $128.1K 502 153 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $39.35 $38.85 $39.35 $420.00 $125.9K 355 276 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $34.2 $33.45 $34.2 $360.00 $92.3K 846 65 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.75 $16.45 $16.75 $390.00 $80.4K 1.3K 159

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 2,841,562, the CRWD's price is up by 3.57%, now at $385.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $421.0.

* An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $450. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



