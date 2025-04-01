Spotlight on Costco Wholesale: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) revealed 87 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 46 were puts, with a value of $2,971,319, and 41 were calls, valued at $3,105,922.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $640.0 to $1200.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $640.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.7 $12.15 $12.12 $1000.00 $271.3K 795 327 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $58.75 $58.0 $58.0 $950.00 $232.0K 95 66 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $45.65 $45.3 $45.3 $960.00 $226.5K 946 67 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.8 $10.35 $10.65 $820.00 $213.0K 765 502 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.8 $10.35 $10.65 $820.00 $202.3K 765 302

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale

With a volume of 1,246,621, the price of COST is up 0.2% at $947.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1062.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1070. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1035. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $980.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

