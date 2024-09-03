Spotlight on Costco Wholesale: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $333,301 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $233,995.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $575.0 to $940.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 288.46 with a total volume of 532.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $575.0 to $940.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $29.65 $25.95 $28.3 $820.00 $113.2K 636 0 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $115.1 $113.85 $115.1 $800.00 $46.0K 140 4 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $9.25 $8.8 $9.25 $887.50 $35.1K 37 115 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $71.75 $65.05 $69.28 $940.00 $34.5K 122 0 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $10.0 $9.75 $9.75 $890.00 $34.1K 337 126

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 231,150, with COST's price down by -0.89%, positioned at $884.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $930.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $925. An analyst from Gordon Haskett has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $925. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $925. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $925. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $950.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.