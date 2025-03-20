Spotlight on Core Scientific: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CORZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Core Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $94,395, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $475,709.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $14.0 for Core Scientific over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Core Scientific options trades today is 4523.0 with a total volume of 14,817.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Core Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.82 $1.59 $1.59 $12.00 $79.5K 11.3K 1.0K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.58 $1.56 $1.58 $12.00 $79.0K 11.3K 500 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.56 $1.36 $1.36 $12.00 $68.0K 11.3K 1.5K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.86 $0.85 $0.85 $11.00 $50.3K 9.2K 2.8K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.84 $2.81 $2.81 $11.00 $49.1K 1.2K 291

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now? With a volume of 16,997,200, the price of CORZ is down -1.04% at $8.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

