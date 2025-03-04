Spotlight on Core Scientific: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $498,518 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,112,656.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for Core Scientific over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Core Scientific's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Core Scientific's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $12.00 $222.2K 2.7K 5 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.15 $5.6 $5.00 $112.0K 402 2 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.25 $5.5 $5.00 $110.0K 402 602 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.25 $5.5 $5.00 $110.0K 402 402 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.4 $5.1 $5.4 $5.00 $108.0K 3 400

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Core Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 22,096,493, with CORZ's price up by 0.69%, positioned at $10.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $17. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Core Scientific, targeting a price of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Core Scientific, targeting a price of $21. * An analyst from Compass Point persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Core Scientific with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.